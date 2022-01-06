Viola I. Huey

Viola Irene Huey, 83, of Home, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born to Gladys E. (Campbell) Mangioni in Punxsutawney.
A crochet hook and skein of yarn was her tranquility every day; she would make one or two afghans a week or more, always gifting her “Made with Love” treasures for her loved ones. She was one never to put a price on her handy work. Viola enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets with her husband, Jim. Her family will dearly miss her beloved lasagna at Christmastime. She was a homemaker but over the years had worked as a supervisor for Valley Maintenance and Musser Nursery. She loved her Shelties and cat, but most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Elmer Huey, Home; she was a loving mother of six daughters, Cathy Morano, West Seneca, N.Y.; Charlene (Larry) Mosandel, Silver Creek, N.Y.; Marlene Bonafede, Angola, N.Y.; Edith Lori (Garry) Richardson, Glen Campbell; Lisa (Jim) Montague, Indiana; and Jessica (Joseph) Stonebraker, Clymer; she was the blessed grandmother of 22 grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Bobby, Ronnie, Frank, Charles, Marcus, John, David, Eddie, Garrett, Marshall, Christopher, Patricia, Bryan, Michael, Laura, Devin and Aiden; she was truly blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, Alex, Phoenix, Aaliyah, Ciarah, Marcus, Austin, Matthew, Jenna, Domonic, Charles, Jordan, Violet, Iris, Reagan and Greyson; and great-great-granddaughter, Zariah.
She was known to her grandchildren as “Grandma Honey,” “Girlie,” “Grandma Lala,” “G-Ma” and “Grandma Gigi” and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Bud, Rich, Betty Lou, Janice “Punky” and Lettie Loretta; three grandchildren, Vinny, Amber and Angel; and a son-in-law, Vincent.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside services will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.