Viola Jane (Elliott) Gibson-Buterbaugh, 86, of Clymer, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale.
She was the daughter of Gladys Elliott, born Nov. 17, 1935, in Spangler.
Jane loved baking and gardening and taking care of all the birds.
She was an avid lover of yard sales, looking for the smallest treasures. Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Buterbaugh, of Clymer; her three children, John D. Gibson, William B. Gibson and wife Holly and Joseph S. Gibson and wife Stephanie, all of Blairsville, and one stepson, Thomas Buterbaugh, of Virginia; two granddaughters, Rebekah Gray and husband Matthew, of Ohio, and Katie Henry and husband Logan, of Indiana, and also her special cousin and friend, Virgina Zona, of Blairsville.
Jane was preceded in death by her mother, her first husband, John H. Gibson, and one brother, Richard Elliott.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with her funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Interment will be made in the McDowell Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial donation be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 600 Waterfront Dr #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.