Viola Ruth Wisilosky, 85, of Apollo, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Juniper Village at Monroeville.
She was born July 31, 1937, in Graceton, the daughter of Paul Tyson and Beulah Catherine (Ling) McCracken. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Robert McCracken, William McCracken and Dennis McCracken; and sisters Jean Collins and Ferne McCracken.
Viola worked as an accountant in commercial real estate. She loved serving others and teaching Sunday school for many years at South Avenue Methodist Church, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Holiday Park United Methodist Church. She is remembered fondly as always greeting family and friends with a hug and a kiss.
Viola will be missed dearly by her husband of 64 years, Thomas M. Wisilosky; daughters Melanie (David) Hansen and Michele (David) Parsonage; son Jeffrey (Lisa) Wisilosky; her four grandchildren, Kristen (Emil) DiBello, Joshua (Ashley) Hansen, Tyler Parsonage and William Parsonage; and her two great-grandchildren, Braden DiBello and Gwendolyn DiBello. She will also be missed dearly by her brother, Kenneth McCracken; and sisters Marlene Crucis, Janice Lore and Carol McCracken.
A memorial service for Viola will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Holiday Park United Methodist Church.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or www.alz.org in Viola’s name.
