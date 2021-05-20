Violet E. Lloyd went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Born Aug. 11, 1956, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Orrie and Helen Louise Bowman.
Violet lived most of her life in Shelocta. She loved taking walks, taking care of her many animals and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful caregiver to the elderly people she took care of.
Violet attended the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon. She enjoyed spending time with everyone there and loved to be a helping hand whenever there was something happening at the church.
Survivors include her daughter, Violet C. Lloyd and friend Dave Trent; two grandchildren, Edward and Eliza Charlesworth; her mother, Helen Louise Bowman; three sisters, Rhonda Crowe and husband Robert, of Penn Run, Sandy Deemer and husband Robert, of Indiana, and Marty Neiswonger and husband Elwood, of Hawthorne; her brother, Bryan Bowman and wife Tammy, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy (Charles) Lloyd; her father, Orrie Bowman; and her sister, Barbara Spencer.
Well done, good and faithful servant — enter into the joy of heaven.