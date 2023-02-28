Violet F. (Shirley) Palmer, 84, of Josephine, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home.
She was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Palmerton, the daughter of Luther Shirley and Mary (Palmer) Shirley.
She loved going to yard sales and auctions, spending time with all of her family, and she especially enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners.
She is survived by five sons, Frank Palmer Jr., of Josephine; Robert “Higgs” Palmer, of Black Lick; Mark Palmer, of Black Lick; David Palmer, of Homer City; and Ed Palmer, of Black Lick; five daughters, Donna Henry, of Blairsville; Rhonda Barnhart, of Blairsville; Brenda Palmer, of Blairsville; Patricia Guile and husband James, of Josephine; and Jennie Cooper and husband Terry, of Josephine; 29 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Plovetsky, of Black Lick, and Lucille McKendrick, of Palmerton; and two brothers, Thomas Shirley and wife Claire, of Palmerton, and Sam Shirley and wife Linda, of Blairsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Palmer Sr.; three sisters, Virginia Palmer, Roberta Bryner and Goldie English; and a brother, Kenneth Shirley.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. The Rev. John Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.