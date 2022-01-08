Violet Fahnestock Hosler, 79, of Clymer, peacefully entered Glory on Wednesday evening, Jan. 5, 2022, at home.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Jacob N. and Luetta F. Wenger Fahnestock. She was the wife of Wilbur H. Hosler for 57 years on July 5.
A homemaker, she was a member of The Summit Church in Indiana and a former member of the Church of the Brethren. In addition to making a home for her family, she assisted her husband in his former auctioneering profession and, more recently, with his church pastorates in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
Violet enjoyed life. Some of her pleasures included needlework, gardening and preserving food for her family, and especially spending time with her family at their cabin in Potter County.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Loren F., husband of Jacqueline S. Young Hosler, of Lancaster; Sidney F., husband of Kara J. Kunkle Hosler, of Corolla, N.C.; and Eric F., husband of Krista M. Ahlquist Hosler, of Canfield, Ohio; a granddaughter, Brooke Hosler; and two grandsons, Ryan Hosler and Grayson Hosler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Anna Mary Roland Fahnestock and a brother, Victor W. Fahnestock.
A memorial service will be held Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at The Summit Church, 2707 West Pike, Indiana. Masks are encouraged. There is no public viewing. Private interment was in the Middle Creek Cemetery, Lititz. The family will receive guests at the church on Thursday afternoon from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
If desired, contributions may be made to Summit Church, www.summitpa.church earmarked Hosler Memorial.
To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the Lancaster County service beginning Wednesday afternoon, visit www.spencefuneralser vices.com.