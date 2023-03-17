Violet Jean (Ferguson) Ashbaugh, 84, of Clymer, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Country Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.
The daughter of Paul and Kathryn L. (Guiher) Ferguson, she was born May 26, 1938, in Saltsburg.
On April 26, 1969, she wed Ronald E. Ashbaugh. They had shared almost 46 years of marriage when he died Feb. 4, 2015.
Violet attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Clymer.
Prior to retirement, she had been employed as a housekeeper for 23 years at the Indiana Hospital.
Violet was an avid Bingo player who played many Bingo games at local fire halls. She was a life member of the Clymer Slovak Club. One of her favorite pastimes was crocheting.
She loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her son, Kenneth E. Ashbaugh, of Clymer; daughter Rosemarie A. (Shawn) Cooper, of Home; six grandchildren: Tonya Sell, Jenn Sell, Megan (Duke) Detwiler, Todd Ashbaugh, Craig Ashbaugh and Ronald (Katie) Ashbaugh; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her brother, William Ferguson; her two sisters: Patty Minto and Kay Pounds, all of Clymer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ron; her infant son, Jerry Thomas Sexton; infant daughter Wanetta Marie Sexton; her two brothers: Richard and Gene Ferguson; and her beloved dog, Queenie.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale. Pastor Bob White will officiate.
Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
