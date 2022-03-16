Virgil R. McConnaughey, 92, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
He was born May 24, 1929, in Blacklick, the son of Harold Dewey McConnaughey and Isa P. (Edwards) McConnaughey.
Virgil graduated from Blairsville High School in 1947 and after working at Thompson Tree Company for several years, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949. Virgil served in the Army from 1949 to 1954 stationed in Kansas, Colorado, Japan and Korea. He was honorably discharged as sergeant in 1954.
Upon discharge from the Army, Virgil went to work for Ford Motor Company in Walton Hills, Ohio. He completed an apprenticeship for Die-maker in 1959 and worked as a skilled tradesman until he retired in 1987.
Virgil was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and a variety of competitive shooting sports. He loved to bowl and bowled in several leagues at Mohawk Lanes in Indiana.
He is survived by his daughter, Leann Stadtlander and husband Stuart Whitehair; son, Dave McConnaughey and wife Kelly McConnaughey; and son, Terry McConnaughey and wife Debra McConnaughey; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Virgil is also survived by a very special friend, Erika Shimps, of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty J. (Palmer) McConnaughey; wife, Doris L. (Ables) McConnaughey; sisters, Gloria Allison and Erma Shadle; and brothers, Dale McConnaughey and Harold McConnaughey.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Blairsville Cemetery, 609 E. Market St., Blairsville. Military funeral rites will be conducted by various military organizations.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indiana County Humane Society or Four Footed Friends in Virgil’s name
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, for directions to the funeral home or cemetery, or to make a donation to the Indiana County Humane Society or Four Footed Friends.