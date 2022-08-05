Virgil William Small, 36, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
The son of David Virgil and Anita J. (Fetterman) Small, he was born April 4, 1986, in Indiana.
Virgil was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He was very active in playing basketball, football and baseball. An accomplished athlete, Virgil was selected for both the Clearfield and Indiana County All Star Teams for basketball and football. In 2004, Virgil’s football talents earned him the recognition of being designated one of the Ken Lantzy All Star Finest Forty.
A very hard worker, Virgil was the owner and operator of Small’s Tree Service. He had previously been employed as an equipment operator in the gas industry.
Virgil was known for his friendly, outgoing personality. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time in the outdoors fishing.
He loved to go to the races. Virgil had driven four-cylinder race cars and go-karts at the area racetracks.
On Jan. 27, 2018, he married Kristin N. (Sawyer).
A loving husband and father, Virgil is survived by his wife, Kristin, and their daughter, Kollynns Small, both of Dayton; his son, Isaac Foreback, of Penn Run; his three stepdaughters: Kenadee, Kaelee and Kieler Elkin, all of Dayton; and his parents, David and Anita Small, of Gipsy.
Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Carol Rae Fetterman, of Clymer; his brother: Logan Small and wife Stephanie, of La Jose; his two sisters: Sara Miller, of DuBois, and Emily Frailey and husband Aaron, of Berwinsdale; his mother-in-law, Lori Sawyer, and grandmother-in-law, Helen Leasure, both of Rochester Mills; sister-in-law, Katie Bernat and husband Zach, of Hanford, Calif.; two brothers-in-law, Ryen Sawyer and wife Lindsey, of Rochester Mills, and Andrew Sawyer and wife Isabella, of Fort Campbell, Ky.; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Virgil was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Fetterman; his paternal grandparents: Virgil and Dorothy Small; and his father-in-law, Tom Sawyer.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Private interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Rochester Mills.
In remembrance of Virgil, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. at P. O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746, to assist with funeral expenses.
Please visit www.rairigh fh.com to sign Virgil’s guestbook and share a memory or condolence message.