Virgilio O. “Lolly” Bottegal, 95, of Cabot, formerly of Avonmore, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
He was born on Monday, March 16, 1925, in Avonmore, the son of the late Donato and Teresa Maccagnen Bottegal.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore. He graduated from Avonmore High School in 1944. He was a member of the Loom #37 and Francesco Ferrero Lodge #90 both of Avonmore. He enjoyed gardening and watching football, especially the Steelers.
He is survived by a sister, Madeline Runco, of Sommerville, N.J., and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gemma Dorton, Elsa Tandaric and Esther Holupka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618, with Father John Harrold as celebrant. Interment will be held in Westview Cemetery in Avonmore. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.