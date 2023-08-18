Virginia Ann Ruda, 74, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her residence.
The daughter of Boyd George and Annabelle Elizabeth (Noss) Simmons, she was born March 20, 1949, in Indiana.
Virginia had been employed 39 years by FMC before her retirement from that facility. She loved spending time with her dogs.
Surviving is her sister, Bonnie Radakovich, of Homer City.
Preceding Virginia in death were her parents; and a sister, Beverly Simmons-Filler.
“A sister is someone who is there when you need her, who will catch you when you fall, a shoulder to cry on, someone to laugh with and, most importantly, a sister is always a friend!”
Virginia will be sadly missed by her sister.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.
