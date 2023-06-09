Virginia Arlene (Cessna) Sutton, of Treasure Lake, Dubois, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of James Austin and Sara Alice (Bailey) Cessna, she was born in Gipsy.
Virginia was a member of Lakeside Methodist Church, DuBois.
She worked in education for 40 years, first at Purchase Line High School, then at Arin Intermediate Unit.
Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Dr. Louis Sutton, whom she married July 13, 1963; four children, Sherry Martini and husband Dr. Rob Martini, Shelly Titchen and husband Doug, Valerie Sutton and fiancé Pat White, and Gene Sutton; seven grandchildren, Alexa, Breanna, Lauren and Alaina Titchen, and Abby, Robbie and Ali Martini; and one great-grandchild, Noelle Titchen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Wendell, Eugene and Wilbur Cessna.
Private services will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Lakeside Methodist Church, Dubois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside Methodist Church, 420 First St., Dubois, PA 15801, in memory of Virginia Sutton.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
To read the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.