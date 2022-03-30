Virginia E. Frailey

Virginia E. (Fisher) Frailey, 90, of Shelocta, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home embraced by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1931, in Rossiter, the daughter of Paul H. and Ellen (Nelson) Fisher.
Virginia belonged to Christ Lutheran Church of Gastown, where she helped serve many funeral meals. She was a member of T.O.P.S. for 50 years and loved her T.O.P.S. ladies. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Helping Hands.
Virginia enjoyed gardening, canning and embroidery, and was an excellent cook and baker, well known for her apple dumplings, spice cake and potato salad. In her earlier years, she cleaned houses for many families. She loved to do laundry with her wringer washer, until her final days. She would then hang her laundry outside on the line to dry.
Her memory will be cherished by her three daughters, Janice Miller and husband Terry, of Ford City; Linda McKissick, of Shelocta; and Karen Clark and husband Vernon, of Ford City; five grandchildren, Kristi Berthold and husband Jesse; Tyson McKissick and Brandi; Tara Hallof and husband Aaron; Alyssa Hagofsky and husband Brandon; and Garrett Clark and Julia Allen; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Chase Berthold, Bryar and Kavin Hallof and baby Hagofsky, due in May.
Virginia is also survived by her brother, Richard Fisher, of Chambersburg; her sisters, Margaret “Peg” Gould, of Dayton; Shirley Ferringer and husband Paul, of Cochranton; and Bonnie Blystone, of Home; her brothers-in-law, Delbert Frailey and Ron Frailey and wife Sandy, all of Shelocta; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harvey R. Frailey, whom she married on Jan. 24, 1953, and who passed away on April 27, 2019; a grandson, Kevin H. Miller; son-in-law, Greg McKissick; brothers, Paul Fisher and Robert Fisher; an infant brother, William Fisher; a sister, Dorothy Walker; and sisters-in-law, Mabel Clawson and husband Gerald and Elcy Frailey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 205 Gastown Road, Shelocta, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS, officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s memory to Christ Lutheran Church, 205 Gastown Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send an online condolence to Virginia’s family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.