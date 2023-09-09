Virginia L. Dalessio, 85, of Beyer, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 27, 1938, to Clyde and Ida (McCreary) Wheeler, in Dixonville.
Virginia delivered newspapers for the Indiana Gazette for 50 years. She was a member of the Shannock Valley VFW Post 6555. She enjoyed playing bingo, scratch-off tickets and crocheting. Virginia loved cooking for her family and especially loved spending time with them. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her four daughters, Cathy (Ron) Geist, Elsie (Tom “Pete”) Slovinsky, Diana (Ron) Bellman and Lisa (Ron) Gmys; son Michael (LuAnn) Dalessio; grandchildren Chris, Tina, Michael, Jenna, Joe, Michaela, Tom, Tim, Lyn and Cody; sister, Janice Coy; brothers, Michael “Bert” and Harold Dwayne Wheeler; sister-in-law Paula Wheeler; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank “Ducky” Dalessio; and siblings Clyde, Marion, Richard and Eugene Wheeler.
As per Virginia’s wishes, a funeral Mass will be private.
Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the VNA of Indiana County, especially Kathy Patterson and Alycia Gottschalk, for their kind and compassionate care.
Online condolences may be made at www.carson boyer.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.