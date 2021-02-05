Virginia L. King 

Virginia Louise (Donahue) King, 85, of Home, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
The daughter of Leonard D. and Mabel E. (Shank) Donahue, she was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Indiana.
Virginia graduated from Indiana Area High School. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in the Marion Center Area School District business office and as a business manager at the Indiana County Area Vo-Tech School.
She was a longtime member of Montgomery Church of the Brethren and served many years as treasurer. In her retirement, she along with her husband, Don, spent many years as the caretakers of Montgomery Cemetery, where she also served as treasurer.
Virginia enjoyed attending high school reunions, gatherings and neighborhood meals.
She was a caring and loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Donald E. King; her three children, Karen G. (Randall) Mers, of Clymer; Harry “Gene” E. (Wanda) Walker, of Anderson, S.C.; and Lori L. (John) Colananni, of Indiana; her three grandchildren, Brian E. (Jamie) Walker, Cristie L. (Doug) Smeltzer and David S. (Jen) Walker; her two step-grandsons, Brian Mers and Michael Colananni; her nine great-grandchildren, Kelsie Seigh, Lauren, Allison, Derek, Carly, Jake and Kyla Walker, Courtney Johnston and Amelia Smeltzer; her four great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Mary Jane (Dwight) Blatt, Helen Thompson and Julie (Tim) James; her three sisters-in-law, Jane (Ron) States, Sarah Clayton and Joanne Getty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Robert “Gene” Donahue and Jesse Donahue; her infant grandson, Michael Christopher Johnston; her special aunt and uncle, Esther and Edward McKee; and her cousin, Betty “Weezie” McLain.
Private arrangements are with the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Pastor Dale Leverknight will officiate a private service. Interment will take place at Montgomery Cemetery. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Virginia’s guestbook and share a condolence message.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Montgomery Church of the Brethren, 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore, PA 15729 or the VNA, 850 Hospital Road, Ste. 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Virginia’s family would like to thank the church, family, friends and VNA Hospice for all of their prayers and support.