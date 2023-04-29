Virginia Lou McClure, 80, of Greensburg, formerly of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
The daughter of Ernest and Althea (Ruddock) Dugan, she was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Indiana.
Virginia was a 1961 graduate of Indiana High School. Along with her husband, Virginia owned a ceramic business, Frontier Ceramic, and also a dog kennel, Whispering Pines. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crocheting and knitting.
Surviving are her son, Vincent Patrick McClure, Connellsville; and grandchild Alexander Vincent McClure.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband Vincent Paul McClure; daughter Vonnie McClure; grandson Nicholas Watson; and a granddaughter, Brittani McClure.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Union Cemetery will be private.
