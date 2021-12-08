Virginia M. Luckhart

On Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, Virginia (Gin, Ginny) Marie Luckhart, passed away in Pittsburgh.
She was born in Homer City on March 29, 1933, to John B. Cipollini and Arbutus Chilton Cipollini.
She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend who will be greatly missed. Prior to her retirement, she and her husband, Curt, owned and operated Indiana TV Sales and Service on Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 50 years, Curtis Charles Luckhart; her brother, William Cipollini; and her sister, JoAnn Jones.
Virginia leaves behind her brothers, John and Duane Cipollini; two daughters and their spouses, Debra and Glenn Cramer and Sandra and Peter Hackett; and her son, Robert Luckhart. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Keith Cramer, Jennifer Cramer Dorazio, Peter Hackett and Matthew Hackett, along with five great-grandchildren.
Service arrangements are private through the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Interment will be made at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Virginia may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.