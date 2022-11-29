Virginia Mae Ellenberger, 98, of Rural Valley, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at St. Paul’s Home in Greenville.
She was born in Kittanning on July 17, 1924, to Ivan and Margaret Eckner. She graduated from Kittanning High School in 1942 and married John Ellenberger July 26, 1942. He passed away Aug. 22, 2003.
She was a member of Old Mahoning Baptist Church. Virginia had a passion for life, learning and teaching the Bible. She studied and taught many Bible studies throughout the years. Because of her love for the Savior, her journey has not ended but has just begun. She passed away in her sleep with no pain at 98. God is good and she is Home!
Virginia’s early years were spent being a devoted housewife, mother and farmer’s wife. She learned to be a good cook and will be remembered for many recipes, especially her homemade buns.
Virginia had the willingness to learn new things and had an interest in politics and current events. And was known as being a “Fun Grandma Gin.” She poured her life into her family with her fun and loving spirit. We will miss you Mom and Grandma Gin, but in the twinkling of an eye, we will see you again.
She is survived by five children, Janice Atkin, of Athens, Ohio; John (Cheryl) Ellenberger, of Rural Valley; Steve (Dolores) Ellenberger, of Rural Valley; Mike (Nancy) Ellenberger, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and Lori (Pat) Holleran, of Greenville. She has 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Robert Eckner; and sister, Margaret Kalb.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from the funeral home with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. Burial will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery.