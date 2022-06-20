Virginia May (McJunkin) Bell, 102, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born Jan. 23, 1920, in Livermore, to Hugh Morton McJunkin and Idessa (Dixon) McJunkin.
Virginia was a member of the SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. She graduated in 1936 from Blairsville High School. In 1938, she married George W. Bell, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
Virginia worked several years in the alterations department at Brody’s in Indiana. She then spent additional years at Nichols Thrift Store in Blairsville. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed playing cards and visiting the casinos with her family and friends.
Virginia and Bill raised three children. She is survived by her son William Thomas Bell and wife Susan, of Hilton Head, S.C., and daughter Margaret “Peggy” Dills and husband DeWayne, of Blairsville; five grandchildren: Gregg Bell and wife Katie, of Australia; Kristi Ryan and husband Rich, of Hilton Head; Jason Dills, of Pittsburgh; Lindsay Hintz and husband Greg, of San Francisco; and Mark Dills, of Indiana; and great-grandchildren Beau, Jackson, Hadley, Connor and Stella.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, George William Bell, in 1999; her daughter, Donna Sue Bell, in 1961; two sisters, Grace Patterson and Catherine Chicka; and a brother, Vaughn McJunkin.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville.
A wake service will be at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home prior to a 10 a.m. Mass of Catholic Celebration at SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Sam Lamendola presiding.
Interment will be in the SS Simon & Jude Cemetery.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or Heartland Hospice, 3520 PA 130 Building 3, Irwin, PA 15642.