Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at The Gardens at Indiana.
The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Blairsville.
Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951, and she attended Connect Church.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, listening to Christian hymns and watching Pittsburgh sports teams.
Virginia’s time at the Gardens was filled with activities and musical entertainment. Her favorite pastime was watching the finches in their enclosure. She was cared for by a compassionate, loving staff.
Surviving are two daughters, R. Elaine Anderson (Rick), of Indiana, and Lisa Gamble (Vince), of Shelocta; four grandchildren, Cheryl Eckert, Shane Bouch and Lexi and Claire Gamble; three great-grandchildren, Kinlee Detweiller and Wyatt and Maysn Gamble.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert R. Meidinger, in 2014; a daughter, Lori Bouch; and two sisters, Dorothy Pollock and Evelyn Nicholson.
As per Virginia’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
