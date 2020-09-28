Virginia T. “Gini” Stewart, 92, of Armagh, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Indiana Square.
Born June 24, 1928, in Seward, she was the daughter of Harry W. and Dora M. (Fry) Trindle.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Stewart; brother and sisters Myrtle (Trindle) Carney, Hazel (Trindle) Sellers, Harry G. Trindle and Inez (Trindle) Myers. She was the last surviving member of her family.
She is survived by her children: Cindy Wolfe and husband Richard, Tom Stewart and wife Stacie, and Whitey Stewart and wife Lisa; grandchildren: Robert Wolfe, Becky Lorah and husband Ben, Jennifer McCully and husband Scott, and Jamie Stewart and fiance Tyson; and great-grandchildren: Rylee McCully, Delaynee McCully, Jordynn George, Jaycee George, Will Robertson, Nathan Lorah and Zach Lorah.
Virginia enjoyed camping, baking and canning, sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and playing piano.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh Foundation, www.givetochildrens.org/donate or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Sherry, Brandi, Christine and the entire staff at Indiana Square, and also Penn Hospice Sunny, Amber, Tracy and Ann.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery with Pastor Scott Hamley officiating. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, wearing of a face covering and social distancing will be required.
