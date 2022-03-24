Virginia Wheeler, 89, of West Farmington, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Creekside, the daughter of Murray J. and Thelma (Lohr) Fairman.
On March 3, 1956, she married Alvin Wheeler, and they just celebrated their 66th anniversary.
Virginia was a 1951 graduate of Indiana High School in Pennsylvania. Virginia was employed at Geauga Industries and Flambeau Plastics in Middlefield.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin Wheeler, of West Farmington, Ohio; daughter, Thelma Genevieve McGann, of Boardman, Ohio; son, Rick Wheeler, of North Port, Fla.; grandchildren, Tina Anthony, of West Chester, Ohio; J.D. Anthony, of West Chester, Ohio; Sean McGann, of Warren, Ohio; Brittany Wheeler, of Painesville, Ohio; David Wheeler, of Middlefield, Ohio; and Steven Wheeler, of North Carolina; brothers, Roy, of Port Lions, Alaska; Blaine, of Bonneau, S.C.; and Gary, of Weedville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet, and brother, Murray Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
A private graveside service was held. Interment was in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.
Friends and family may view Virginia’s obituary and/or send condolences to her family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.