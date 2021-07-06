Vivian B. (Bertolino) Pagano, 100, of Indiana, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home, Indiana.
She was born in 1920 to Jerome and Mary A. Terrana Bertolino in Reed.
Vivian was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana.
Mrs. Pagano was a sales clerk at Joseph Horne’s in Pittsburgh for 20 years. She was also employed at Nancy’s Boutique in Indiana for 10 years.
She enjoyed and attended all social functions and gatherings that extended her an invitation.
She is survived by one brother and one sister, Mike Bertolino, West Lebanon, and Josephine Maudie, Homer City; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bertolino, of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews, especially her two nieces who were her primary caregivers, Angie Maudie, Homer City, and Denise Friedline, Blairsville.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. “Tony” in 1991; five brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Liberty, Salvatore and Charles Bertolino; and one sister, Anna Tramontana.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a blessing service will be held at noon with Deacon Steve Black officiating. Interment will be made in St. Bernard Cemetery.