Vivian Edna Keith, 78, of Cherry Tree, became another angel in Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, when she passed away at home.
She was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Barnesboro, the daughter of Grant and Cecelia (Long) Laney.
Vivian attended Pine Grove Church of God. She enjoyed reading, quilting, word search puzzles, hymn sings, sewing plastic canvas, playing cards and spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Sheldon Keith; children, Audrey Houston, of Alverda; Gloria (Donald Wilson Jr.) and Sheldon Jr., both of Cherry Tree; Carrie Johns, of Commodore; and Wendy Shultz, of Cherry Tree; grandchildren, Jessica (Benjamin) McCrystal, Greg Jr. (Christina) Houston, Alicia (Justin) Smarsh, Brittany Bowers, Lacy (Nicolas) Fulmer and Brent Shultz; and numerous great-grandchildren. She also is survived by sisters, Hazel Lute, of Northern Cambria, and Viola Keith, of Cherry Tree.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Elliott Franklin, Grace Felton, Zelda Keith, Ruby Thompson and Vernon Laney; sons-in-law, Greg Houston, Gregory Shultz and Timothy Johns; grandson-in-law, Matthew Bowers; and two great-grandsons, Hunter and Trevor Smarsh.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will take place in McDowell Cemetery.