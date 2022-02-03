Vivian J. Stiles

Vivian Jane Stiles, 82, of Armagh, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born Dec. 23, 1939, in Twin Rocks, she was the daughter of Samuel and Genevieve (Rykalsky) Schilling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson-in-law, Jay Schnader; and brothers and sister, Leroy Schilling, Geraldine Flornick and Gary Schilling.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Clarence “Buck” Stiles; children, William A. Stiles, Vintondale; Clarence E. Stiles Jr. and wife Lacey Carns, Armagh; Penny Rager and husband Scott, Hagerstown, Md.; Gary Stiles and wife Diane, Seward; grandchildren, Billy Stiles and spouse Rex Hays, Holly Schnader, Casey Hebert and husband Joe, Caitlin Trabert and husband Cody, Lauryn Stiles and Miranda Stiles; great-grandchildren, Savanah, Kendal and Logan Schnader and one soon-to-be-born great-grandchild; and sister, Connie Edwards and husband, Denny, Johnstown.
Vivian enjoyed quilting, gardening, yard work and cooking, especially for special occasions. She was employed by Best Form, S.S. Kressge and United High School.
Visitation and services will be private in care of Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
