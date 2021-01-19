Vivian Joyce Porter Eddy, 79, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Sistersville, W.Va., on May 1, 1941, Joyce graduated from Triadelphia High School in Wheeling, W.Va., in 1959. Attending both West Liberty State College and West Virginia University, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in elementary education in 1963.
During her married life, she lived in Indiana for 20 years and Stony Brook, N.Y., for 19 years. In 2006, she retired from her position at The Stony Brook School in Stony Brook, N.Y.
In retirement, Joyce came to reside in proximity to all of her children in Phoenix, a wish that for many years seemed unlikely. Joyce was an active member of her church community and a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Joyce was a faithful friend, a caring mother and a loving wife to her husband for 58 years.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Jerry K. Eddy, also a Tridelphia High School Graduate ‘58, West Liberty State College Graduate ‘62, and West Virginia University, M.S. ‘64, and Ph.D. ‘67; her children, Lori May Page, Kyle Kenneth Eddy and Mara Lee Lewis; and her six grandchildren, Kenneth Bailey Page, Oliver Matthews Page, Emma Jewell Page, Xanthe June Lewis, Porter Caroline Lewis and Ivy Grace Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Camila and DeWitt Arthur Porter, and her brothers, Roger Porter and David Porter.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have cared and prayed for Joyce and her family during her cancer battle. We are blessed by your love and support. Condolences and memorials may be shared at www.caringbridge.org/public/joyceeddy. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.