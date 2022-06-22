Vivian L. Schaeffer, 79, of Elderton, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Canton, Ohio, to Roy A. and Helen M. (Silvis) Rearick.
Vivian was a member of Elderton Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed music, especially Elvis; shopping; and watching QVC, Hallmark movies and soap operas. She loved Dairy Queen ice cream, hummingbirds and family get-togethers. The highlight of her week was getting her hair done each Friday.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Kenneth Lynn Schaeffer and wife Bonnie, of Indiana; two daughters, Kimberly A. Johnson and companion Todd Doty, of Irwin, and Candace K. Mummert and companion David Plavi, of Shelocta; four grandchildren, Corey Schaeffer and wife Ashley; Gary Scott Mummert Jr. and wife Gretchen; Jessica Blystone and husband Nathan; and Kent E. Mummert; three great-grandchildren, Holden Douglas Scott Mummert, Kallan Gary Blystone and Baby Schaeff; brothers, Dennis Rearick and wife Bonnie, of Shelocta, and Thomas Rearick and wife Linda, of Stuart, Fla.; sisters, Martha Perry and husband Robert and Sonnie Smeltzer and husband Harry, all of Elderton; and one sister-in-law, Lois Rearick, of Massachusetts.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Kenneth E. Schaeffer, who passed away Feb. 24, 2021; granddaughter, Jenilee Fawn Johnson; two sons-in-law, Gary S. Mummert and Thomas F. Johnson; and one brother, Virgil Rearick.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vivian’s honor to the Elderton Fire Department, P.O. Box 367, Elderton, PA 15736.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
