Vonny Kaye Smith, 53, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Lois (Uber) Guillaume, born Jan. 20, 1969, in Indiana.
Vonny was a very strong, loving mother and grandmother. She was a gifted artist, good cook, really enjoyed music and loved spending time with family.
To name a few, she is joining her soulmate, Bob; mother, Lois; and cousin, Rhonda, who preceded her in passing.
She is survived by her boys: Devin, Bobby and Josh; brother, Terry; aunt, Barb; niece, Heather; daughter-in-law, Lisa; and grandchildren, Marshall and Ashton.
She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
All services will be private. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Smith family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.