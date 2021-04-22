W. Jean Evans

W. Jean (Trinkley) Evans, 89, formerly of Ebensburg, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Presbyterian Home of Hollidaysburg.
Born Nov. 22, 1931, in Heilwood, she was daughter of Isadore and Florence (Graham) Trinkley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Daniel Roger Evans; and brother Russell Trinkley.
She is survived by her husband, Roger S. Evans, to whom she was married for 62 years, at home, and brother Benjamin Trinkley, of Indiana, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand- and great-nieces and -nephews.
Jean loved her Lord and her church. She was a member of Ebensburg United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Auxiliary of the Gideons International and had served as a children’s Sunday School Teacher and Children’s Choir director.
She will be long remembered for her welcoming approach to any infant or child at the church. She loved to sing in the church choir and help with projects and activities with her church. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, reading and some traveling, as well as visiting and get-togethers with family and friends.
She was a retired insurance agent with Erie Insurance with 17 years of service and a former operator and repair clerk with Bell Telephone Co.
At Jean’s request there will be no viewing. Family and friends are welcomed to a gathering from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Ebensburg United Methodist Church, with the Rev. J.R. Virgin, officiating. (Masks required for services and gathering.) Interment will be at Lloyd Cemetery, Ebensburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to Ebensburg United Methodist Church, The Gideons or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Ebensburg.
