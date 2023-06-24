Wallace Leonard Daugherty, 91, of Parks Township, Armstrong County, child of God, was called home to the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights.
He was born Oct. 21, 1931, in North Apollo, to Wallace Leech and Mary Grace (Shaffer) Daugherty. After serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, he spent the remainder of his life living in the Vandergrift/Parks Township area near his family.
He was a dedicated member of the St. Paul’s Highfield Lutheran Church in Parks Township, Kiskiminetas Lodge #617 Free and Accepted Masons, American Legion Post #114, and the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsman’s Club. In addition, Wally loved to hunt and fish with family and dear friends.
A graduate of Slippery Rock State Teachers College, he taught 10th grade biology at Vandergrift High School and Kiski Area High School for 34 years before his retirement in 1990.
After his retirement, he and his dear wife Sallylou traveled extensively throughout North America.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons, Kevin P. (Deborah) Daugherty, of Apollo, and Brian L. (Pam) Daugherty, of Valencia; his daughter, Sheryl L. (Richard) Chesonis, of Homer City; his grandchildren Erin (Trever) Talberg, Cameron (Aimee) Daugherty, Megan (Bryan) Kelly, Sean (Claire) Daugherty; his two precious great-grandchildren, Owen Daugherty and Sylvia Kelly; his brothers, David W. (Betty) Daugherty, of Elderton, and Leslie A. (Christina “Tina”) Daugherty, of Spring Church.
Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Sallylou “Sally” (Riggle) Daugherty, on Oct. 22, 2016; his sister, Grace Aldene McIlwain; and his brother, Donald E. Daugherty.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 26, and on Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 11 a.m. in the St. Paul’s Highfield Lutheran Church, 1595 Dime Road, Vandergrift (Parks Township). His interim pastor, the Rev. Christine A. Bridge, will officiate.
Military honors will be accorded following the funeral at the church by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.
A Masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening in the church by the Kiskiminetas Lodge #617 F. & A.M. Burial will take place on a later date in the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Dennis J. Daugherty Funeral Home, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, (724-295-3100).
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Highfield Lutheran Church, 1595 Dime Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.daugherty fh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.