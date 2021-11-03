Walt Marr, 73, of Elderton, formerly of Clymer, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1948, in McKeesport, to Emma (Sofsky) and Charles Wellington Marr Jr. Walt was a 1968 graduate of McKeesport Technical High School. He formerly worked as an appliance repair technician for Sears and prior to that he was a self-employed appliance repair tech.
Early in life, he was a drummer for New Life Singers and played drums for country gospel at Kiski Unity Free Methodist Church, along with many other ministries. Pastor Walt had a special ministry of first-person characterization and storytelling. He presented biblical stories as if he were the person in that story. From people in the Bible to President Abe Lincoln, through acting Pastor Walt told of what that person saw and felt in that story. Over the years, the Lord had also led Pastor Walt to be an interdenominational pastor through Calvary Ministries International as well as International Ministries Forum. Pastor Walt had been with Cornerstone Church in Indiana for 15 years.
He was also a fill-in pastor for local ministers. Pastor Walt was very faithful and became an asset to the Cornerstone ministry. He always considered Cornerstone his home and his covering.
Walt had a love of trains that he inherited from his father, where he learned about electricity and electronics. He was an avid train collector as well as a train modeler. He was a member of the Indiana Area Train Collectors. The Indiana Area Train Collectors holds a holiday Wheels and Thrills community Model Trains display at the Indiana Mall, where Walt’s trains can be admired at the display this holiday season. Walt enjoyed re-enacting with various Civil War groups. He would play Abraham Lincoln and a Civil War chaplain. Walt performed the marriage ceremony dressed as President Lincoln for his daughter Terri and Brad Remaley. For the Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade each year, he portrayed General Henry Jackson Hunt, commander of the artillery. Walt was an animal lover. He will be remembered for being an incredibly sweet man, who lit up the room with his wonderful sense of humor.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Connie (McCandless) Marr, whom he married on Aug. 14, 1982; his daughters, Kimberly Marr and Terri Remaley and husband Frank Bradley Sr.; four grandchildren, Solomon Carlson and Samantha Veri, Jadon Carlson and Remi Bassinger, Bradley Remaley Jr. and Courtney Kundla and Alecza Remaley; two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Rowan Carlson; and his sister, Dorothy Kuharski and husband Ted.
Pastor Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Jeff Carlson; his brothers, Richard Robinson and Charles Wellington Marr III; and a sister, Betty Faychak.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, Indiana. Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Walt’s memory to the Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, Indiana, PA 15701. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc. For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Pastor Walter’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.