Walter C. Heberling, 95, of Home, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
The second child of Fred and Annie (Lukehart) Heberling, he was born on Jan. 20, 1925, near Smicksburg.
Walt was the longest standing member of the Old Mahoning Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, trustee and custodian.
Walt was employed as a mechanic, an auto body repairman and eventually retired as a carpenter. “Paw,” as he was affectionately known to many, enjoyed attending auctions and woodworking in his home workshop, where he produced many treasured pieces of furniture for family and friends; however his greatest love was spending time with his beloved family.
Cherishing his memory will be his wife of 71 years, Alice (Stiteler) Heberling; daughters, Joan Park and husband Ken, of Creekside, and Patty Martin and husband Steve, of Lititz; grandchildren, Greg and Christi Park and children Denton, Kayden and Grace; Bryan and Heather Park and son Gage; Lisa (Martin) and husband Chris Casey and daughters Chelsey and Camryn; Ashley (Martin) and husband Benji Davis and expected son, Matthias.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Viola McEntire, Clark, Clair and Ethel Heberling and Elma Hockenberry.
Walt will forever be remembered for his love of family, generous heart, strong will and his willingness to lend a helping hand to any in need. He will be sorely missed but will always remain in our hearts.
A private service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Bowser Minich Funeral Home, with friends invited to join via a Zoom link. Memorial contributions may be made to Old Mahoning Baptist Church, 5225 Mahoning Road, Home, PA 15747 or to a favorite charity. Interment will follow at Smicksburg Cemetery.