Walter E. “Walt” Domino Jr., 93, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Walt was born June 26, 1928, in Green Township. He was the son of Bonnell (Johnson) Domino and Walter E. Domino Sr.
He graduated from Indiana High School in 1946. On Sept. 26, 1950, he married Twila L. Ling.
They were married for 54 years. She preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2004. The couple raised one son, Terry.
After high school he began working at the A&P supermarket in Indiana. In 1948 he transferred to the Punxsutawney store, where he worked as the produce manager for 37 years.
After the store closed in 1983, he began working for the Punxsutawney Area School District in the maintenance department. He retired from the school district in 1998 after 15 years of service.
He was a member of the First Church of God in Punxsutawney for over 50 years. Walt was a “natural born” athlete.
He played in the outfield and was a great hitter for Valier until 1963 at age 35. He was a great bowler and horseshoe player even into his 70s.
He loved deer hunting and taking long walks. He was also an avid NASCAR fan, never missing a race on Sunday afternoon. Above all, his greatest accomplishment was being a very dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Walt is survived by his son, Terry Domino and wife Stacey; three grandchildren, Bethany Bovino and husband Greg, of California, Terry Domino Jr. and wife Dyna, of North Carolina and Afton Bracco and husband Patrick, of Apollo; and two great-grandchildren.
Walt is also survived by one sister, Deloris Sonni, of Connecticut.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Twila and his sister JoAnn Eastman.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the First Church of God with Pastor Rob Van Fossen officiating. Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Domino to the First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfu neralhome.com.