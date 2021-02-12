Walter E. Gaul Jr., 85, of Trade City, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born Nov. 2, 1935, in DuBois, and was the son of Erma (Bennett) and Walter E. Gaul Sr.
On June 7, 1958, he married Sara B. (Beck) Gaul, who survives.
He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed traveling, camping and hunting. He was a member of John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge. Walter worked as an inspector for PennDOT out of Indiana County.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Dwight L. Gaul, of Indiana; Shawn R. Gaul and wife Carolyn, of Long Island, N.Y.; and Eileen A. Minich, of Ringgold; and four grandchildren, Erich, Amanda, Matthew and Carly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alan D. “Snips” Gaul; an infant sister, Mildred Gaul; and a son-in-law, John D. Minich.
Services will be private for the immediate family and are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home of Punxsutawney. Interment will be in Round Top Cemetery near Trade City.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Gaul to Punxsutawney Home Health, 602 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
