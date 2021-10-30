Walter Eugene Hankinson, 75, of Heilwood, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home.
He was the son of Theodore and Edna (Smith) Hankinson, born Aug. 24, 1946, in Clymer.
Mr. Hankinson was a retired coal miner, having worked in area mines for 25 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Croyle) Hankinson; two daughters, Courtney, of Blairsville, and Shannon, of Roulette; granddaughter, Vonya; sisters, Barbara and Linda; and brothers, Paul, Richard and Rodger.
Mr. Hankinson was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers and sisters.
All services will be private.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Hankinson family. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.