Walter E. Kenley, 77, of Marienville, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital following a decline in health.
Born in Kittaning on May 14, 1945, he was the son of Samuel W. and Edith Geidel Kenley.
He was a 1965 graduate of Shannock Valley High School and continued on with his education by obtaining a degree in drafting from Triangle Tech in Pittsburgh.
Mr. Kenley proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force and retired from Dominion Gas (formerly Peoples Gas).
He was married to the former Brenda M. Reeger; she survives.
His pastimes include fishing, hunting and his membership with the NRA.
In addition to his wife, Brenda, he is survived by a son, Adam (Sheila) Kenley; a stepson, Anthony (Nikki) Reeger; a daughter, Jennifer (Tony) Matvia; a sister, Joanne Berstein; and his six grandchildren: Jake, Paige, Emma, Aleck, Isaiah and Elijah.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Kenley; two grandchildren, Jason and Kaylee; and two sisters.
His family will receive friends on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville.
A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Boyd Edmondson officiating.
Interment will follow on Saturday, at Tree Trimmers Rest Cemetery, Farmington Township, Clarion County.
Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.fur longfuneralhome.com.