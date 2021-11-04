Walter John Hoover, 67, of Creekside, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Robert and Edith (Peterson) Hoover, he was born Feb. 28, 1954, in Indiana.
Walter was a graduate of Homer-Center High School. He had been employed by Giant Eagle prior to his retirement.
In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and model trains. He was a loving husband who will be sadly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah Eileen (Smith) Hoover; a brother, Robert Hoover; a sister, Bonnie (William) Adamson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Walter in death were his parents.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.