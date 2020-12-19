Walter L. Filler, 79, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was a son of James E. and Veronica (Ondo) Filler, born March 11, 1941, in Shelocta.
Walter was a loving husband, father and grandfather who provided for his family by many years of being an ironworker.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a mentor to his son-in-law, grandson and granddaughter. Walter enjoyed attending sporting events with his grandchildren, going fishing and hunting, and having holiday dinners and family reunions. He served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Twila M. (Rhine) Filler; a daughter, Sherri L. Risinger and husband Kenneth; two grandchildren: Jared M. Risinger and wife Sarah, and Lexi M. Risinger; a brother, James Filler, of State College; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Filler; four sisters: Nancy Frazier, of St. Augustine, Fla.; Nettie Zack and husband Sam, of Blairsville; Cindy Lamb and husband James, of Dilltown; and Beverly Lamb and husband Steve, of Connellsville.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rich Filler; and a brother, Emanuel E. Filler.
All services will be private for the family. McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Filler family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.