Walter R. Hurd, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Wendy Depp and husband Doug Depp.
He was born on Oct. 15, 1924, in LaJose, a son of Herbert H. and Dove L. (Barrett) Hurd.
Walter was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. He para-trooped into Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944 (D-Day). He later paraglided into Belgium on Dec. 17, 1944, and entered the Battle of the Bulge. In 2019, Walter received the French Legion Medal of Honor at the 75th D-Day ceremonies in France for acts of heroism during World War II. He returned to Normandy several times for the D-Day Anniversary celebrations. After his service to his country, Walter was a policeman for a short period of time. He then worked for a number of different bread delivery companies, before he became a Prudential Insurance Agent for many years. He went door to door selling insurance and collecting premiums, particularly in the Sykesville area for years.
On Feb. 27, 1948, he married Ruth A. Johnston. She preceded him in death in 1975. He later married Cloyann Freas/Rieg; she also preceded him in death.
Mr. Hurd was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as baseball and golf. He was an amateur photographer, mostly making family movies and outdoor films.
He was the last surviving charter member of the Clover Ridge Lodge. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2076, the Punxsutawney Lions Club and John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge #534. Walter celebrated 50 years of Masonic membership on March 3, 2020, and received the 50 years Masonic Service Emblem.
He is survived by two sons, Randy Hurd and Wendy Deemer, of Marion Center, and Rick Hurd and wife Jill of Jefferson, Md.; one daughter, Wendy Depp and husband Douglas; one stepson, John Rieg and Cora, of Sykesville; two daughters-in-law, Patricia Hurd, of Emerickville, and Dr. Lisa Witherite Rieg, of Corsica; one son-in-law, Mark Georgek; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Glenn Hurd and wife Jennette, of Milesburg; sister-in-law, Caroline Hurd; and brother-in-law, Robert Radomsky; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Ruth A. Johnston and Cloyann (Freas/Rieg); two sons, Richy A. Hurd and Wally L. Hurd; one grandson, Brady Hurd; one stepson, David Rieg; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Rieg; three brothers, Robert, Hugh and Herbert Hurd; and three sisters, Eleanor Norris, Sarah Scarano and Joann Radomsky.
Friends will be received from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday at Shumaker Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A Masonic service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral service officiated by Pastors Jim Hurd and Tharren Thompson. Military honors will be accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.
Interment will be at McClure Cemetery, Big Run.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Walter’s memory to the VFW Post #2076, Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumaker fh.com.