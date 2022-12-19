Walter S. “Skip” Shirley, 53, of Josephine, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Thomas Shirley Sr. and Amber Nora Louise (Yarnell) Shirley, he was born Oct. 1, 1969, in Indiana.
He had formerly worked at the Indiana County Club. Skip liked hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his father, Thomas Shirley Sr., of Josephine; daughter Patty Alston and husband, Dom, of Josephine; grandchildren Isabella and Dylan Alston; three brothers, Thomas “Pete” Shirley Jr., of Black Lick; James Shirley and wife, Manilla, of Black Lick; and Robert Shirley and wife, Catherine, of Blairsville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Skip was preceded in death by his mother, Amber Nora Louise (Yarnell) Shirley, and son, Andrew Shirley.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Josh Reid officiating.
Interment will be held in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with final expenses.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com