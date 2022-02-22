Walter “Walt” G. Weston, 74, of Creekside, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Grant and Shirley (Shaffer) Weston, he was born April 10, 1947, in Indiana.
Walt was a hard worker, but he loved harder. He was a kind, caring and free-spirited man with a great sense of humor. Walt had strong hands and a gentle heart. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, cooking out and attending car shows, but he especially liked working on his El Camino.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathy (Flickinger) Weston; his children, Steve Hilinski, of Indiana; Dave Weston, of Lower Burrell; Joe Weston, of Vandergrift; Grant Weston and wife Ceirra, of Leechburg; Adrian Lee, of Vandergrift; Ashley Weston, of Indiana; and Shirley Bugay, of Home; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his siblings, Howard Weston, Glenn Weston, Ralph Weston, Lynn Ferguson, Yvonne Wells and Elsie Weston.
In addition to is parents, Walt was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brooklynn Williams; a brother, Floyd Weston; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ross and Mae Flickinger; and a brother-in-law, Larry Flickinger.
Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating.
