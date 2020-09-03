Walter William Rogers, 89, of Homer City, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Beacon Ridge.
He was the son of the late Walter C. and Martha (Weir) Rogers and was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Indiana.
Walter was a United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #493, Homer City, VFW Post #1989, Indiana, and the Tide Sportsmen Club.
He was also a member of the Homer City Church of the Nazarene.
Walter was a retired coal miner, was employed by R&P Coal Company and was a member of the UMWA Local #1412.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, DeVada Bellman; his brothers, Daniel and Sloan; his sisters, Sara Jane Brown and Emma Szentmiklosi; and his stepbrother, James Purcell.
Graveside services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.