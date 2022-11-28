Wanda Holderbaum

Wanda (Steeves) Holderbaum, 89, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
A daughter of Reginald Steeves and Kathryn (Smith) Steeves, she was born June 10, 1933, in Brenizer.
Wanda graduated from Derry Township High School in 1950 at age 16, having advanced a grade due to her excellent academics. Wanda had previously worked at Torrance State Hospital and Clark Metal Products but spent most of her career as an administrative assistant at Westinghouse including the Derry, Blairsville, Waltz Mill and Monroeville (headquarters) locations until her retirement. Wanda belonged to the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, and was appreciative of the landscaping help and monthly meals from Hopewell United Methodist Church that were arranged by her friend, Evelyn Bondra.
Wanda embraced being from a large family, relishing the time she spent with her siblings over the years, especially the regular coffee chats with her sister Shelby, her garden vegetables, visits from her brother Don and most recently regular visits from her brother- and sister-in-law, Jack and Phyllis.
Wanda loved her grandchildren, Ty and Casey, and enjoyed babysitting when they were young and attending their youth sporting events when she was able. Wanda’s perseverance was remarkable, spending the past 10 years in a wheelchair but able to live independently until the last month.
Survivors include son Doug (Stacy); grandson Ty; granddaughter Casey Holderbaum Mugford (Chris); brother Jack (Phyllis); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Reginald Steeves; mother Kathryn (Smith) Steeves; husband Frank, in 2001; brothers George Steeves, Tom Steeves, Don Steeves and Reginald Steeves Jr.; and sisters Nettie Mae Smith, Sarah Sigafoes, Sylvia Ann Mekic and Shelby Dixon. Special thanks and gratitude to niece Cindy Patz and husband Bruce for their regular, unwavering help and support, as well as family friend and neighbor Kathy Shields for her regular companionship and excellent meals.
At Wanda’s request, there will be no visitation. A private family service will take place at a later date.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice or Hopewell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 435, Black Lick, PA 15716.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
