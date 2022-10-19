Wanda K. Bennett, 75, of Rochester Mills, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of William A. and Ruby (Nelson) Morris, she was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Greensboro, N.C.
Wanda was a 1965 graduate of Norwin High School and received her bachelor’s from West Virginia Wesleyan. She had been employed as a math and computer teacher for 33 years by Gateway Senior High in Monroeville and was a substitute teacher for the Marion Center School District.
Wanda lived with her beloved husband, Ken, on their horse farm with her many animals. She loved all animals but especially loved horses. Wanda and Ken owned and operated the Crooked Fence Horse Farm where Wanda enjoyed helping others as a therapeutic riding instructor.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Bennett, of Rochester Mills; son, Christopher Swearman, of McDonald; sister, Brenda (John) Yount, of Lower Burrell; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dan Blaine Swearman; son, Stephen Swearman; and a sister, Joyce A. Morris.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.