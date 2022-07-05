Wanda L. Antonio, 88, of Seward, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Windber Hospice.
Born Sept. 24, 1933, in Robinson, Wanda was the daughter of Perry and Dorothy (McClain) Lichtenfels.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Antonio.
Wanda is survived by children: Vicki Slonka and husband Frank, Teresa Forsythe and husband Greg and David Antonio and wife Brenda, all of Seward; grandchildren: Gregory Forsythe and wife Tonya, of Fairchance; Leigh Ann Henderson and husband Jason, of Burke, Va.; Jarid Antonio and wife Jennifer, of Cranberry Township; step-grandsons Barry Ressler and wife Amanda, of Seward; and Craig Ressler and wife Amanda, of Hartville, Ohio; great-grandchildren: Gianna Forsythe, Colton Antonio, Tyler Antonio, Lillian Grace Henderson and Acadia Frances Henderson; step-great-grandchildren: Elisabeth Ressler, Maya Ressler, Eli Ressler, Owen Ressler, Isaac Ressler and Aden Ressler; and a brother, Richard Lichtenfels and wife Judy, of Bolivar.
Wanda was a member of Cramer United Methodist Church, where she was a former trustee, and Armagh Senior Center. She was also a history buff, avid reader, good cook and baker who made the world’s best apple pies and who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wanda was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State and Pitt football teams. She never missed a game.
Immediate family and relatives will be received at 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. today at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Pastor Ruth A. Moore and Minister Craig Ressler co-officiating. Interment will take place at Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.pittsburghcuresarcoma.org or Windber Hospice, 600 Somerset Ave., Windber, PA 15963.
