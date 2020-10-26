Wanda Lee Juart, 85, Indiana, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Bethany Place Personal Care Home.
The daughter of Theodore and Delma (Pepper) Grimm, she was born May 24, 1935, in West Virginia.
Wanda enjoyed volunteering her time at the Community Center of Creston, W.Va., and found pleasure in reading, crocheting and knitting. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Kathie (William) Busch, Smicksburg; William (Deb) Juart, Brookville; Cindi Miller, Florida; Tim (Shelly) Juart, Trade City; and Russell (Margaret) Juart, Smicksburg; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ted (Debbie) Grimm, Erie; sisters, Betty (Fred) Bish and Ruby Sutton, both of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Wanda in death were her parents; first husband, William Juart; second husband, James Tucker; sons, Bob and Mark; and grandchildren, Kevin and Sara.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen, officiating. Interment will be private.
As per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.