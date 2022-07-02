Wanda R. Isenberg, 69, of Indiana, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022.
Born in Indiana on Sept. 23, 1952, to the late John M. and Marion V. (Shank) Isenberg, she was a 1970 graduate of Indiana Area High School. Wanda went on to work with First Commonwealth Bank in various positions, retiring as a business analyst in 2016.
Wanda loved her dogs, watching old, classic TV shows, going to the beach, shopping with her sister and playing video games with her daughter. Her entire life revolved around spending time with her family while making beautiful, everlasting memories with them.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert K. Fisher, of Indiana; her daughter, Amanda (Greg Broz) Fisher, of Pittsburgh; and her sister, Karen (Woody Banks) Isenberg, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Calvin Isenberg.
Friends will be received by the family on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Caleb Fugate officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Wanda’s name to the Visiting Nurses Association of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
