Wanda Rager, 82, of Josephine, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
She was the daughter of Thomas Sidman and Esther (George) Syster and was born July 23, 1940, in Indiana. Wanda was a past deacon for the Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her children Richard Rager, of Josephine, Carlene Hilliard, of Homer City, and Brenda Rager, of Indiana; her grandchildren Aaron, of Josephine, Brian Vance, of Lucernemines, Brad Vance, of Homer City, Devin Hilliard, of Indiana, Thomas Rager, of Homer City, and Emily Rager, of Robinson; and her great-grandchildren Scarlet, Finnegan, Marcy, Lilly, Braden, Kolt, Tyler and Cheyenne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl; and her son Thomas.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
