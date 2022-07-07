Wanda S. Betts, 66, of Glen Campbell, formerly of Robinson, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Sun Valley Acres, Glen Campbell.
Born July 3, 1956, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Donald W. Betts and Delnora (Penrose) Bracken.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles W. and Darrel W. Betts.
She is survived by her son, Dustin Heming, New Florence; grandson, Gabriel Heming; siblings, Donna Arford and husband Jim, Robinson; Ron Betts and wife Patricia (Sisitki), Bolivar; Marvin Betts and wife Veronica (Hoeman), Tennessee; and Amy Bradshaw and husband Cliff Genchur, Indiana; former sister-in-law, Cherry DeLoretto, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Wanda was a member of Robinson Church of the Brethren and a graduate of United High School. She was employed as a truck driver for 17 years and worked at Walmart. She enjoyed being outside, working on her flower garden, her plants and talking to people. Wanda also enjoyed various crafts including crocheting, diamond art, drawing and painting rocks.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Robinson Church of the Brethren, 211 High St., Robinson. Pastor Kimberly Sisitki will officiate. Interment will take place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
