Warnette G. Warfel, 76, of Robinson, passed away early Thursday morning, Nov. 24, 2022.
Warnette was born to the late Warren “Keith” and Dorothy (Boyle) Hewitt on Sept. 13, 1946.
She was a member of the Robinson Church of the Brethren. She retired from the Ebensburg Center in September 2011. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her children William Warfel and wife, Michelle (Chichy) Warfel, of Clymer, Wayne Warfel and wife, Jill (Lear) Warfel, of Robinson, and Traci Henry and husband, Gary, of Robinson; her grandchildren Cory Warfel and Brittni Simms, Matthew Warfel and wife, Samantha (Hirsch) Warfel, Kelsey Warfel, Kassidy Warfel and Zachary Taylor, Adam Henry and wife, Alyssa (Dunmire) Henry and Ryan Henry; her great-grandchildren Rylee Warfel, Alaina Warfel, Xander Warfel, Zarah Warfel, Emma Henry, Owen Henry and Kinsley Warfel; her siblings Dixie Goodlin, Brenda Walsh, Tressa Ferri and husband, Donald Ferri; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; special friend Tunnie Heming; and her fur baby Peanut.
Warnette was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law William Walsh; and great-nephew Michael Norris.
Friends received from 1 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Pastor Kim Sisitki will officiate.
Warnette was an organ donor recipient and her family requests that everyone consider becoming an organ donor.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com